CSK batting coach Mike Hussey reveals how he might have contracted COVID-19 in IPL bubble

Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in quarantine in Chennai until he returns another negative test. Hussey tested negative before leaving Delhi on Thursday, from where he was flown to Chennai. Hussey, who is the batting coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was amongst the first people inside the bio-bubble to test positive for COVID-19 alongside fellow colleague and CSK bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji. While speaking to Courier Mail, Hussey said that he feels he contracted the virus from Balaji as they both used to sit together in the dugout, as well as in the team bus.

Hussey said that he is being looked after in Chennai by the franchise and is fortunate to have that as many are still suffering across the country. The former CSK batsman is hoping for another negative test so he could join the rest of the Australian contingent in the Maldives, where they have been staying and waiting for the Australian government to lift restrictions on May 15. Australian players in the IPL were flown to the Maldives after the tournament was called off, from where they are slated to leave for their home country once the restrictions are lifted. Hussey will also be flown to the same location once he returns another negative test.

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in different camps with separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation worsens in India. Meanwhile, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Sri Lanka Cricket board have also offered to host the remainder of the IPL in September.

COVID-19 in India

India is currently witnessing the second wave of the pandemic as more than 3 lakh people are testing positive every day for the past 13-15 days. In the last 24 hours, India recorded more than 4,01,000 fresh infections and over 4,100 deaths. India is the third country in the world to record more than 4,000 deaths in a single day as only Brazil and the United States had breached the mark until then. India has recorded more COVID cases in the last 82 days than it did prior to that over the course of a year. As of May 8, India has registered 21 million total cases and over 2,34,000 deaths. The situation in the country remains grim as many people are dying because of the lack of oxygen concentrators.

(Image Credit: BCCI/IPL)



