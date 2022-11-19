CSK Captain MS Dhoni Buys New SUV, Takes Two Indian Cricketers For Late-night Ride; Watch

Following the conclusion of IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has stayed away from the game and travelled places with his family. The most decorated Indian skipper recently took part in a tennis tournament in Ranchi and went on to win the trophy in the doubles category. As he prepares for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), the CSK skipper was recently spotted taking a ride in his newly-bought SUV, alongside his current and former CSK teammates.

MS Dhoni takes CSK players for a ride in new SUV

Dhoni has recently brought a KIA SV6 which is a total electric SUV. In the video which went viral online, MS Dhoni was spotted alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and former teammate Kedar Jadhav in Ranchi. The current and former CSK players were in the city to play in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The duo not only met Dhoni but also had the opportunity to ride in his car alongside the former skipper in his new SUV. Both the cricketers will next take the field for Maharashtra against Services in the Elite Group fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 19.

New Car in the house babyyy @msdhoni 😎pic.twitter.com/73ZZMxF4hv — Best of MS Dhoni. (@BestOfMSD) November 17, 2022

Maharashtra is currently unbeaten in the tournament and can take the top spot in the group if they beat Services. Ruturaj joined CSK in the IPL 2019 auction as an uncapped player and went on to make his IPL debut in 2020. He became a permanent member of CSK in 2021. Jadhav, on the other hand, played three years for the Yellow Army before being released by the franchisee ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

A glance into who CSK retained for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The franchise has managed to retain a core group of players but also let go of some of the players. The team released superstar Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa who retired from cricket. The other players that the franchise did not retain are Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Chennai Super Kings retained players list

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.