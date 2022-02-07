CSK Captain MS Dhoni Spotted Doing Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2022 Season; Watch Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni who last year led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth championship title was spotted enjoying a nets session ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions.

MS Dhoni was once again retained by CSK ahead of the 15th season and will be the only tournament he features in. Back in 2019, the former Indian skipper retired from all forms of international cricket and since then, has been seen in action only in the IPL. The 40-year-old has played 220 matches in his IPL career, scoring 4,746 runs at an average of 39.5 and has scored 23 half-centuries.

CSK ahead of IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, CSK have retained Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England international all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore). Keeping the long term in mind, Ravindra Jadeja was made the first choice pick ahead of MS Dhoni who might soon hang up his boots from all forms of cricket. As for CSK, they will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 with a total of 590 players to go under the hammer. This IPL mega auction is also reportedly the last mega auction as teams have expressed their desire to retain their squads and build a team in the long run.

Chennai Super Kings Hold 'selection Camp' In TN: Reports

The CSK franchise earlier this month held a selection camp in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in a bid to scout hidden talents. According to reports, this is the first time since 2014 that CSK have conducted such a camp and it is understood that several young domestic players were a part of this event. Chennai Super Kings will be looking to go with a long term approach and it will be to see who the youngsters they pick, are.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni last year had confirmed that his last match will be in front of a Chepauk crowd.

