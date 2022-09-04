CSK CEO Makes Big Statement On MS Dhoni's Role In IPL 2023, Reveals If He Will Be Captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Sunday made a big statement regarding MS Dhoni, confirming that the 41-year-old will continue to lead the side in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vishwanathan, while speaking to InsideSports, said the team's stance has not changed regarding who will be the captain of CSK in IPL 2023. He said Dhoni, who has led CSK to four IPL titles, will continue to captain in IPL 2023.

"There is no change in our stance. We never said that there will be a change," Kasi Vishwanathan told InsideSports, confirming that Dhoni will continue to lead the team in IPL 2023.

Dhoni had stepped down as captain of CSK prior to the start of the IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was named the skipper of the side but he stepped down mid-season after the team's poor performance.

Dhoni has already confirmed that he will return for CSK in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. During his last match in IPL 2022, Dhoni said he will "definitely" play the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league because it will be unfair not to say thank you to his fans in Chennai.

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni said during IPL 2022.

Dhoni as CSK captain

While MS Dhoni has been one of Team India's best captains in history, his record in the IPL has been equally impressive. He is one of the most successful skippers in the competition's history, having led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), only one behind five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). And to top that, under Dhoni's leadership, the team has also won two Champions League T20 titles, level with MI.

Image: IPL