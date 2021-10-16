CSK CEO Vows To Celebrate IPL 2021 Glory Only After MS Dhoni Returns To India Post T20 WC

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch their fourth IPL title in the history of the tournament. From finishing 7th in the IPL 2020 to winning the title in 2021, the MS Dhoni-led squad kept their promise to make a stronger comeback.

Following the completion of the IPL 2021, MS Dhoni will be joining Team India as a mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to take place in UAE & Oman. Now, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has shared that there will be no party or celebration until MS Dhoni returns to India.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said there can be no celebration without the skipper.

"We shall wait for the skipper to return to India. We shall happily wait as there can be no celebration without MS. He has already switched caps from CSK skipper to Team India mentor, so we shall have a small get-together once he returns to India after the T20 World Cup."

CSK coach Stephen Fleming calls IPL 2018 'very emotional'

CSK on Friday clinched their fourth IPL title and coach Stephen Fleming during the press conference was asked to choose any one title he would call 'special'. On this, Fleming said,

"It's very hard to rate them, they (IPL wins) all are specials as they are results of our hard work. I think the one coming back in 2018 was very emotional but there is a lot of hard work in this one too,"

"If you look back when we were called Dad's Army in the first year (2018), I think a lot of people had no hope from us to maintain the competitiveness during this cycle."

IPL 2022 is going to be bigger as two new teams will be making their entry into the tournament. For IPL 2022, two new teams are set to come in, and it needs to be seen how many players a franchise is allowed to retain before the mega auction. On being asked about the same, Fleming said,

"We don't know (on being asked if this was an end of an era). But we know that whenever we get to the end of the cycle we know that we cannot get some players back."

"CSK always had a system where we maintain players and keep them with you for a long period of time and get the best out of them. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the next few months. Most teams will have a change in them and we will be one of them," he added.

(Image: iplt20.com)

(Input: ANI)