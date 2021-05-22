CSK Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji Narrates COVID-19 Ordeal, Says 'It Was Like Man Vs Wild'

Former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has compared his COVID-19 ordeal to an episode of the famous television series Man vs Wild. Balaji, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said recovering from COVID-19 was like experiencing a Man vs Wild episode. Balaji said he had done nothing that could be considered the breach of IPL bio-bubble, adding "I was shocked when I tested positive for the disease". Balaji was one of the two CSK members who had tested positive on May 3, prior to the postponement of IPL 2021.

"As I was isolating on my own, having tested positive for COVID-19, a thought crossed my mind: recovering from COVID-19, both physically and mentally, is like experiencing an episode of Man vs Wild. On May 2, I was feeling a bit of uneasiness. I had a body ache and a mild nose block. I was tested the same day around mid-afternoon. By May 3 morning, I had tested positive. I was shocked. I had done nothing to breach the norms to endanger my and the rest of the bubble's safety," ESPNcricinfo quoted Balaji as saying.

"We had reached Delhi around April 26 from Mumbai. We were tested the next day followed by a match on April 28. The next day we had another test. On May 1, we played another match against Mumbai Indians. So I was confident that my immune system was strong enough and resistant to the coronavirus. Along with me, after the May 2 testing, two others including Kasi Viswanathan (Super Kings' CEO) and a helping staff member had also tested positive. To ensure it was a false positive, we were tested again the same day. I tested positive for the second time. Promptly, I was moved to another floor at the team hotel, separate from the rest of the Super Kings squad," Balaji added.

The former India international said the next thing they know CSK batting coach Michael Hussey also returned a positive result, adding "till date we don't know where and how we contracted the disease". Balaji said that initially he wasn't scared but he started to get worried after getting messages from friends and family. Balaji said he was more worried about players and staff members he was mingling with prior to testing positive for COVID-19. He said before testing positive he was hanging around with pacer Deepak Chahar, CSK fielding coach Rajeev Kumar, Robin Uthappa, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended after several players and support staff across different bio-bubbles tested positive for COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first camps to report COVID-19 infections as two of their key Indian players returned positive results prior to their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The BCCI initially postponed the particular match between KKR and RCB but after other franchises started reporting more cases, the governing council decided to suspend the league until further notice.

The BCCI is currently working to find a window to conduct the remainder of the tournament before the ICC World T20 in November. However, experts suggest it would be very difficult for countries to accommodate remaining IPL matches in between the ongoing international season. As per reports, the Indian cricket board could lose up to Rs. 2,500 crore in profit if the remainder of the season is left untouched.

(Image Credit: BCCI)

