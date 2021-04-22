CSK Coach On MS Dhoni's Parents Testing COVID Positive: 'Situation Is Under Control'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming on Wednesday gave an update about skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day and were admitted to the hospital. Fleming said he had a talk with Dhoni regarding the situation, adding "It is under control for now". Fleming said that there isn't a lot of talk around it amongst the players but the management is aware of the situation and is taking necessary steps to help Dhoni's family. The CSK head coach added that the team will continue to monitor the situation for the next few days.

"Not a lot between the players, but from the management's point of view, we are well aware of his [Dhoni] family's situation. Support is being set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS the situation is under control for now but we will monitor that over the next few days," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Dhoni's parents test COVID positive

MS Dhoni's father Pan Singh, and his mother Devika Devi are currently undergoing treatment at Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand. They were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi had updated fans about the situation as she wrote on social media that her in-laws are "stable and are being taken good care of".

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai with his team Chennai Super Kings, where he is laying the initial phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition. Dhoni and his team won their third game on the trot last night against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK beat KKR by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller as the Eoin Morgan-led team failed to chase down the mammoth target of 221 runs. The Super Kings have now replaced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to take the first position on the points table.

(Image Credit: IPL/PTI)



