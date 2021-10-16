CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp To Help Kiwis Prepare For T20 WC

Four-time IPL-winning coach Stephen Fleming has joined the New Zealand camp to help the Kiwis prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Fleming was spotted on the field during the training session of New Zealand's World Cup squad. The former Kiwi skipper has joined the camp straight after helping CSK clinch the IPL 2021 season in Dubai on 15th October. The Blackcaps shared the news of Fleming's inclusion on its official Twitter handle.

Fresh from the @IPL Final - it’s great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/O0tmGwdaxL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 16, 2021

The Blackcaps wrote on Twitter that Stephen Fleming has joined the New Zealand camp a few days ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Fleming remains the most successful coach in the Indian Premier League, having guided CSK to four title wins in the past decade. Apart from MS Dhoni, Fleming is the only individual who has remained constant at CSK since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday beat Kolkata Knight Riders to win the 14th edition of the cash-rich league in UAE. After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first by the Eoin Morgan-led side. CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs in 20 overs. KKR, on the other hand, suffered a dramatic batting collapse yet again as their middle-order batters failed to fire in the season finale. CSK won the game by 27 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances especially from Faf du Plessis, who smashed 86 off 59 balls.

New Zealand's World Cup campaign

As far as New Zealand is concerned, the Kane Williamson-led side will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 26. The Kiwis will play their next game of the World Cup against India on October 31. New Zealand has already announced its World Cup squad with some big names in the side, including Ross Taylor, Colin deGrandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson among others.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne* (injury cover).

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI