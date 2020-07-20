CSK Star Deepak Chahar Gets Comical Comment From Sister Malti For Latest Video: Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar recently shared a video through his Instagram account where he can be seen training in a net session. In the caption, he wrote “and the countdown begins”, thus indicating that he has begun his training routine for CSK as the possibility of staging Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season continues to grow. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar’s Instagram post earned him an amusing response from his sister Malti Chahar in the comments section.

Instagram banter between CSK pacer Deepak Chahar and his sister Malti

On Sunday, July 19, Deepak Chahar shared a video of himself training in a net session. The video was apparently shot by his sister Malti Chahar as per her comical comment. Malti, who is a model and an actor by profession, jokingly asked her brother “Where is the video credit?”

CSK’s Deepak Chahar in a net session, watch video

Malti Chahar’s reply for her brother Deepak Chahar

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar in CSK

Deepak Chahar is set to reprise his role for CSK in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window back in November 2019, the right-arm fast bowler became one of the 20 cricketers along with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to be retained by the CSK franchise. Having joined CSK in their triumphant return to IPL in 2018 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar was retained by the franchise for â‚¹80 lakh (US$106,844) for the much-awaited IPL 2020 event.

IPL 2020 updates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering several measures to stage the IPL 2020 sometime later this year, should the impending T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date by the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a recent report by The Times of India, the BCCI has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni was set to take the field for his franchise as their captain in their opening IPL 2020 match itself before the global coronavirus pandemic brought about an indefinite delay to the tournament. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical break from the game since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England (July 2019). MS Dhoni’s return to top-flight cricket through IPL 2020 is one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans.

Image credit: Screenshot from Deepak Chahar Instagram