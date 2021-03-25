CSK Jersey 2021: Price, How And Where To Buy From, All Other Details On Launch Day

Chennai Super Kings are among the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Men in Yello have been crowned champions in three editions (2010, 2011 & 2018) of the cricketing carnival. And barring the IPL 2020, CSK have qualified for the playoffs in all the editions of the tournament that they have been a part of.

Chennai Super Kings launch new jersey, pay special tribute to Indian armed forces

CSK has an ardent fan base due to their on-field performances, as well as, their tendency to stick to a core group of players. Over the years, the franchise's fandom has only grown and the MS Dhoni-led side is among the few teams that enjoy the presence of fans even at their opponent's home grounds. On Wednesday, CSK team 2021 launched their new jersey for the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Notably, the new CSK jersey 2021 marks a change in the kit for the first time in 11 years. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by captain MS Dhoni. The new CSK jersey 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.

After the launch of the new CSK jersey, fans have been querying - 'How to buy CSK jersey with my name?' So here's how to buy CSK jersey online and CSK jersey price details.

How to buy CSK jersey online? CSK jersey with my name offer

Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature CSK jersey 2021 as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Chennai Super Kings website and visit the 'SHOP' section for the official new CSK jersey. The new CSK jersey price is set at â‚¹1679. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for fan jerseys which has different colours and designs.

The CSK polo T-shirts, as well as CSK casual T-shirts, are also available on the website, the price for which ranges between â‚¹629-838. They also have their official backpack (â‚¹899), mobile cover (â‚¹399), badge (â‚¹149), watches (â‚¹825 & 2599), cricket match board game (â‚¹639), playing cards (â‚¹149), calendar (â‚¹499), trolley bags (â‚¹2799 & 3999) among other things

Apart from the official CSK website, one can also visit the app or website of The Souled Store for the official CSK merchandise. While the forthcoming season is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, fans can wear their favourite team's jersey to express their support while viewing the game on their television or mobile screens.

CSK team schedule: Yellow Army to kick off IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals

Meanwhile, according to the CSK team 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER