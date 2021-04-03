CSK Jersey Emoji For RCB? Netizens Highlight Twitter's Mistake, Teams React

The IPL 2021 will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues and on Saturday Twitter launched the jersey emojis for the teams. However, mistakenly CSK's jersey appeared with RCB's hashtag. RCB reacted to the mistake, writing, "Hey @Twitter @TwitterIndia, looks like you need better tech engineers. Bengaluru is the right place to start hiring. #WhatsWithYourEmojis."

Please Use RCB Jersey emojis, it's our request — akshay prathap s (@prathap_akshay) April 3, 2021

After#playBold csk jersy — Karthik. A (@Karthik84793860) April 3, 2021

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

After finishing last year's IPL season in 4th place, RCB will take on defending champions and five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in the opening match of this season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. Here is the rest of the RCB IPL 2021 schedule:

RCB squad IPL 2021

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel (trade), Players purchased: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

