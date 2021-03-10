CSK, KKR Biggest Losers In Brand Value During IPL 2020, Event Value Down By 3.6%: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic grievously affected the sporting scenario across the world. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) wasn't any different as it was conducted from September-November instead of the customary April-May window. Moreover, it wasn't only the dates of the IPL 2020 that were affected but IPL's brand value in the outrageous year also plunged by 3.6% according to a Duff & Phelps report.

IPL 2020's brand value sees major dip, CSK and KKR most affected franchises

As per the report, the IPL's brand value decreased by 3.6%, from â‚¹47,500 crore in 2019 to â‚¹45,800 crore in 2020. In fact, it's not only the tournament that has faced the wrath of the pandemic, IPL franchises have also endured serious losses due to loss of gate receipts, sponsorship revenue, reduced food and beverages (F&B), amongst other factors.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has seen the maximum dip in its brand value from â‚¹732 crore in 2019 to â‚¹611 crore in 2020. CSK are followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) whose value dropped from â‚¹629 crore to â‚¹543 crore. On the other hand, CSK and KKR team 2021's arch-rivals Mumbai Indians' value also dipped by 5.9%, however, they retained the top spot for the fifth successive year with a brand value of â‚¹761 crore.

While the economical and financial aspect of the IPL 2020 was largely affected due to the pandemic, with people forced to spend time at home, there was a substantial increase in IPL television viewership. The External Advisor at Duff & Phelps India, Santosh N revealed that television ratings skyrocketed and advertisers tapped into this opportunity to scale up their brand image. He added that despite the challenging year, this momentum is indicative of how strong the IPL brand has become.

Santosh further said that they have now entered a more stable phase in terms of the IPL ecosystem’s value as the value appreciation is not expected at the rate of previous years. However, he reckoned that an increase in the number of teams in 2022 and the renewal of media rights in 2023 could enhance the IPL ecosystem value further in the future.

It is worth mentioning that IPL 2020 also saw lower title sponsorship revenue as compared to previous years. Dream11 bought the IPL 2020 sponsorship rights for â‚¹222 crore as against VIVO’s paused contract of â‚¹440 crore per season. The VIVO IPL deal fallout originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June 2020.

Meanwhile, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Notably, after two years, the mega league will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

