CSK Lauded By Netizens For Innovative Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Tweet In Dubai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up is all geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Friday, August 21, the CSK franchise took to social media to confirm the arrival of their players in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the much-awaited T20 event. Additionally, the three-time IPL winners also posted an innovative wish for their fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

CSK set foot in Dubai for IPL 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: CSK wish fans on the auspicious occasion

To commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, CSK took to social media and shared a highly innovative wish for their fans. In one of their recent posts on August 22, the franchise shared artwork of Lord Ganesh in a way that it also highlights the three UAE venues where IPL 2020 matches will take place between September 19 and November 10. Fans of the popular cricket team hailed CSK’s way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 as they flooded the comments section to show their appreciation.

IPL 2020: CSK celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 with fans

May this day bring about good beginnings and big innings! #HappyVinayakaChaturthi #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/qTt4IRFgFb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 22, 2020

Fans react to CSK’s innovative Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration

Jai csk family members — Venkatesh thippana (@Venkateshthipp6) August 22, 2020

Leo,

Send all our wishes to the team💛 — goutham (@goutham0914) August 22, 2020

Wah creativity 👌💛.....wish you the same leo — MsvVamsi🐯 (@4everCricket) August 22, 2020

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Leo ❣ — #Whistlepodu (@CSK_Zealot) August 22, 2020

Nice route map. — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) August 22, 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni retirement and return to CSK

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now expected to make a return to the field as CSK captain in the IPL 2020 season. His return remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the competition. On August 15, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. His departure from Team India means that the upcoming IPL 2020 season will be the first-ever instance where MS Dhoni will be taking the field in the tournament as a ‘former Indian cricketer’.

Image credits: IPLT20.com