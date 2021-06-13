CSK Legend Imran Tahir Reveals Why It's Easier To Play Under The Captaincy Of MS Dhoni

South Africa's veteran spinner Imran Tahir, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has heaped praise on former India skipper MS Dhoni, calling the Ranchi cricketer "legend" and "wonderful" human being. Tahir, while speaking to Pakistani sports journalist Sawera Pasha on YouTube, named MS Dhoni as one of the best captains he has played under during the course of his illustrious career. The 42-year-old said it's a lot easier for bowlers like him to play under the leadership of Dhoni since they don't always have to prepare the field because the CSK skipper will do it for them.

"He is an absolute legend and on top of that, he is a wonderful human being. I never felt like I have been playing under him for the past four seasons. It's been a great experience and a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity. I have learnt a lot from him and he is easily approachable. As far as the game is concerned, it becomes easier for spinners when MS Dhoni is keeping. He has a lot of knowledge about the game. Sometimes I don't even ask him about the field, it's that easy. Normally we plan ahead of the game about what field to set for which batsman, but when I play for Chennai I forget because somewhere in the back of my head it's always there that MS Dhoni is behind the stumps and he has already set the field," Tahir said.

'Want to play in the World Cup'

Tahir also named former South Africa captains Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis as one of the best leaders of the game. Tahir further shared his experience of how he went from playing for Pakistan in the U-19s and to representing South Africa at the senior level. The Pakistan-born cricketer revealed his desire to play in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup for South Africa. The leg-spinner said he is keeping himself fit for the selection in the national team, adding "I never took retirement from T20 cricket". Tahir said until the time he feels he is fully fit to play cricket, he will continue playing the sport.

Tahir is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represents the Multan Sultans franchise. The leg-spinner had played just one match in the first phase of PSL 2021 before the tournament had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. In the four overs that he bowled during the match, Tahir conceded 29 runs and picked up 2 wickets. The Sultans are scheduled to play their first match today since the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE. The match is slated to begin at around 6:00 pm local time.

(Image Credit: BCCI)

