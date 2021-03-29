CSK New-recruit Krishnappa Gowtham Says 'bowlers Love Playing Under Dhoni'; Explains Why

Having joined the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2021, Krishnappa Gowtham cannot wait to rub shoulders with MS Dhoni, who he feels is a bowlers' captain. Highlighting that the former India skipper knows how to 'get the best out of' a bowler, Gowtham remarked that he feels no pressure of representing the three-time champions in the 2021 edition. The 32-year-old spinner was acquired by the MS Dhoni-led side for INR 9.25 crores after being released by the Punjab Kings.

“Bowlers love playing under Mahi bhai because he understands a bowler’s strengths and knows how to get the best out of him. I don’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for a champion side like CSK. The CSK management understands cricket owing to its long association with the game which again reflects in its approach to players the comforting words and confidence given when things aren’t going right,” Gowtham said as quoted by CSK’s official website. READ | Sam Curran's 95* vs India reminds Buttler of MS Dhoni 'The Finisher'; here's what he said

Furthermore, Gowtham added that the presence of a strong leadership group helps the players to express themselves freely. “It makes a big difference as it helps a player to express himself. They talk to the player if anything specific is needed or if he’s working on something. When these things are taken care of, it’s much easier for a player to go out and give his best,” the new CSK-recruit added.

Cloud over CSK's vice-captain

Meanwhile, there is a cloud of uncertainty over Chennai's vice-captain for the upcoming season. Until 2019, Suresh Raina would assist MS Dhoni in the leadership group, however, the franchise CEO had recently confirmed that it yet to appoint a vice-captain for IPL 2021. "We'll name the vice-captain closer to the tournament," Viswanathan had said. Raina had to miss the last IPL due to personal reasons and had left the UAE before the start of the tournament, joined the team camp on March 24.

CSK redesign jersey for the first time

Ahead of the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday launched their new jersey for the upcoming season, marking a change in the kit for the first time in 11 years. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.

CSK has been one of the first few franchises to begin their preparations for the high-octane tournament. Several players have been a part of the camp in Chennai under MS Dhoni's watchful eye for more than a month now. The franchise has also been sharing glimpses of the practice sessions occasionally, in which the skipper seems to be working hard to shed off the rustiness. Having retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni will return to action only after his outing in the IPL last year in Dubai.

While the Chennai Super Kings have a spectacular record at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, they are not slated to play any encounter at the venue. The CSK team 2021 will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After their underwhelming run in the UAE, the CSK side would be keen on staging a turnaround in this year's edition of the cash-rich league.