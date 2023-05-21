CSK Openers Come Up With Massive Statement On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings stormed into the playoffs as they beat the Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 77 runs in match 67 of the IPL 2023. In the 14 seasons that CSK has played in the IPL, this was their 12th playoff, and the team has lifted the title four times. Dhoni has been one of the main reasons behind the team’s success, and the veteran has a global fan following. The wicketkeeper-batsman has retired from international cricket. But he only competes in the Indian Premier League.

Besides everything, a debate has emerged about the future of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League. Many cricketing experts believe this will be his last season, but Dhoni has given no statement regarding the same. However, CSK opening batsman Devon Conway has come up with a comment on the veteran wicketkeeper’s future and has spoken about his knee injury.

"He has played a lot of cricket and is highly respected. If a person of that magnitude has your backing and you know he believes in you then it gives you so much confidence as a player", Devon Conway said in a chat with fellow teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad in a video uploaded on IPL's Twitter handle.

Will MS Dhoni play yet another IPL?

The @msdhoni impact



Emotions on playing 14 'home' games in league stage and the Chennai connect



Marching into the #TATAIPL 2023 Playoffs



Partnership special, ft. #CSK's @Ruutu1331 & Devon Conway



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

"We are very fortunate to have Mahi bhai in the group. Hopefully, this isn't his last season," Conway said before Ruturaj Gaikwad opined. "He has got at least five years in him." Devon Conway agreed to his partner's words and echoed, "His knee is all good."

During the chat, Ruturaj Gaikwad also opened up on his experience while playing under MS Dhoni. Ruturaj has already played 50 games for the Chennai Super Kings, with Dhoni being the team's captain. "If I look back, from the first match till now he has been like this. No difference is there. He is polite, ready to negotiate. To put his trust behind me I know whatever he is saying and I can go and ask him whatever I want. This is what a young player needs in the dressing room," Gaikwad said.