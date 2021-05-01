CSK Pay Special Tribute To frontline Workers On Labour Day as COVID-19 Crisis Deepens

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday shared a video on its Twitter handle and paid a special tribute to the frontline workers working tirelessly amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. CSK paid a special tribute on the occasion of Labour Day to all the frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In the video posted by CSK's Twitter handle, players like Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa lauded the frontline workers and boosted their morale for fighting the pandemic which is turning out to be deadlier day by day.

The players in the video collectively said, "A message for frontline workers, we want to thank all the frontline workers who are doing a great job. In these tough times, they have been really exceptional, we cannot thank you guys enough for all the hard work you have been doing. It is a scary time in our lives at the moment, you are at the thick of it, we are thinking about you and we are thankful for all you do. On this Labour Day, we would like to thank you for looking after us. We highly appreciate your work."

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Riding on the course of back-to-back 5 victories, Chennai Super Kings will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians will be looking to keep the winning momentum going as they emerged victorious in the last encounter in Delhi against Rajasthan Royals. While Rohit has an average of 35.83, showing that he has given the team a good start in the games gone by, Quinton de Kock found his mojo in the last game against RR. He scored 70* and effortlessly took the team across the winning line.

The two teams have faced each other 30 times in IPL, out of which MI has been on the winning side 18 times. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for MI against CSK, 658 runs in 28 games. Suresh Raina, who has played all of these 30 encounters, has the most for CSK - 722 runs.

India reports over 4 lakh new cases in the highest-ever surge

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

(Image Credits: iplt20.com/PTI)