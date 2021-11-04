India's cricket legend Rahul Dravid on Wednesday, November 3, was appointed as the head coach of Team India and will take over the role once current coach Ravi Shastri steps down from the position following the conclusion of T20 World Cup.

Dravid will take charge for a two-year period. Following the appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video on its social media handle in which Dravid is seen addressing a gathering when he was the coach of India U-19 and A teams.

CSK pays tribute to Rahul Dravid

In the video shared by CSK, Rahul Dravid can be heard talking about soaking up the pressure as a cricketer, which he feels is an essential part of becoming successful in the sport. The IPL 2021 champions (CSK) captioned the video “From the new coach's pages of passion. Wall of Motivation,”. Check out Rahul Dravid's speech.

BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of Team India

Rahul Dravid who will be taking Ravi Shastri's place as Team India head coach will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, the BCCI said in a press release on Wednesday night. Following the appointment, current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, said, "The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Speaking about the appointment as Head coach Rahul Dravid said, "It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."