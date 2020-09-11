CSK To Replace Suresh Raina With New World No.1 T20I Batsman Dawid Malan?

The unexpected departure of Suresh Raina from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad has left a hole in the team’s batting line up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Suresh Raina has been an integral part of CSK over the years, being the team’s top run-scorer. After his withdrawal from IPL 2020, fans, pundits and cricketers have been discussing probable replacements for the batsman. Now, a report in Inside Sport suggests that CSK may have finalised a replacement for Suresh Raina, with English batsman Dawid Malan’s name suggested.

CSK looking at Dawid Malan for IPL 2020

Inside Sport in their report revealed that the CSK camp has been discussing the possibility of bringing in England batsman Dawid Malan as a replacement for Suresh Raina. Dawid Malan has been in great form for England in T20 internationals and recently climbed to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for Best Batsman. The 33-year-old had a strong series against Australia, scoring 129 runs in three games. David Malan’s T20 stats for England are exceptional, with the left-hander averaging 48.71, with an overall strike-rate of 146.66. The report suggested that while CSK are considering Dawid Malan for IPL 2020, nothing is finalised, with the team management haven’t taken a final call yet. The CSK team source speaking to the publication also hinted that the fact Dawid Malan is a left-hander just like Suresh Raina had made the cricketer an attractive proposition for the Chennai outfit.

The decision to bring in Dawid Malan could prove to be a masterstroke for the side if it materialises. Dawid Malan is currently in great form and has proven his mettle by batting at No.3. However, the option of bringing in Dawid Malan poses a couple of problems for CSK when it comes to choosing their team for IPL 2020. Firstly the CSK squad already has eight overseas players, which means one of the players will have to back out in order to bring in the Englishman. Second, replacing Suresh Raina with an overseas player like Dawid Malan will also pose selections problems, since only four overseas players are allowed to feature in a match in IPL 2020.

Several other pundits and cricketers have also discussed the players who could replace Suresh Raina. Recently, CSK batsman Shane Watson said that Murali Vijay could be an option for the side at No.3, with the Australian predicting that batsman could get more opportunities to play this year. Recently, Suresh Raina also discussed his replacement for IPL 2020, suggesting that skipper MS Dhoni should bat at No.3 for the side in the competition.

Image Credits: PTI, Dawid Malan Instagram