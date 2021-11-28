IPL 2022, CSK Retention List: Chennai Retain 4 Players In Dhoni, Jadeja, Gaikwad & Ali

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to retain Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL mega auctions that are scheduled to take place next year. Sources had earlier told Republic Media Network that CSK were set to retain the above-mentioned players and now it's been confirmed with the IPL team making the official announcement.

It was rumoured heavily that CSK are likely to retain Jadeja, Dhoni and Gaikwad but Moeen's retention is not a surprise either, considering he was their star performer in IPL 2021.

Fans across the world were eagerly awaiting to discover the Chennai Super Kings retention list for IPL 2022, as the cash-rich cricket league gears up for its mega auction.

IPL 2022 retention rules

The existing 8 teams in the IPL are allowed to retain upto 4 players, at varying prices for each combination. Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of 3 Indian players and a maximum of 2 foreign players.

Each side has been given an auction purse of ₹90 crore, and they'd lose ₹42 crore from the purse if four players are retained, with the four players in the list being valued at ₹16 crore, ₹12 crore, ₹8 crore and ₹6 crore respectively.

Teams would lose ₹33 crore from their budget if they retain three of their existing players, with players valued at ₹15 crore, ₹11 crore and ₹7 crore respectively.

The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow, would have the chance to pick three players from the pool of players who do not get retained by their respective sides.

CSK's budget after retention

CSK retention list for IPL 2022 has the legendary MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, upcoming young star Ruturaj Gaikwad and England's Moeen Ali. This means the 4-time IPL champions would lose ₹42 crore from their budget, which leaves them with ₹48 crore to assemble the rest of the squad.

CSK retention list - A smart move?

It does seem wise of Chennai Super Kings to keep hold of Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad given their value right now. Letting Jadeja go was never an option for CSK in the first place as the southpaw is a premium all-rounder and an Indian superstar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has grown by leaps and bounds ever since he was properly introduced in the CSK line-up during the 2020 season. The Maharashtra batter has since won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 and also made his national team debut during India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

It has to be noted as well that retaining Moeen Ali could be a wise move by the Chennai-based franchise as the explosive all-rounder has already quit playing Tests for England. This means Ali is a guarantee to be available for the IPL tournament, unlike other English stars who tend to pull out of the star-studded league when they have national team commitments.

This now brings us to the discussion of MS Dhoni as one of the players in the CSK retention list. The 40-year-old Indian legend is not a part of the international arena anymore and only plays for the Men in Yellow. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding his future, and has been tipped to announce retirement in the near future. Moreover, MS Dhoni as a batter is not what he used to be, and it's been clear that he's at the fag end of his unbelievable career.

Nevertheless, the Ranchi star's incredible association with the Chennai Super Kings and his immense eye for talent means he could be the right man to set up the IPL champions for a decade of grand success.

Image: PTI