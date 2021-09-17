CSK Salutes MS Dhoni For Taking Up National Duty, Post His Famous Quote On Instagram

MS Dhoni had brought down curtains on his international career on August 15 last year and since then the former Indian skipper has only featured in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the start of phase two of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni was given yet another role and that was as the mentor of Team India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, on Thursday the Ranchi born cricketer was given yet another honour when he was named in a 15-member panel constituted by the defence ministry to carry out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

What exactly is MS Dhoni's NCC role?

MS Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Indian Army and was included in the panel after the CSK skipper was recently appointed as the mentor for India's T20 cricket World Cup team. The defence ministry said the committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changing times.

CSK pay tribute to MS Dhoni

After the news of the announcement regarding MS Dhoni inclusion by the defence committee, his IPL franchise CSK took to Instagram to pay tribute to their skipper. CSK posted Dhoni’s famous quote on national duty with a picture of him wearing the army uniform while standing next to the Indian flag. CSK wrote “I am on National Duty, Everything else can wait! - MS Dhoni. The National Commitment Continues...”

CSK current position in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, CSK is comfortably placed in the second position on the points table. CSK won five out of seven matches it played in the first leg of IPL 2021. The tournament was postponed after several players and support staff members returned positive COVID-19 results before the penultimate match held during the first phase of IPL 2021.

The BCCI later announced that the competition has been moved to the UAE. The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to resume on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The knockout stage of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final set to be played on October 15 in Dubai.