CSK Shares Faf Du Plessis' Emotional Black Lives Matter Post On Instagram Story

Former South Africa captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Faf du Plessis has shared a strong message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement raging across the globe. Black Lives Matter protests gained prominence across the globe after George Floyd, a 46-year-old man from Minnesota was brutally killed by a white police officer in May. Racism has been a major problem over the years in South Africa and CSK opener Faf du Plessis has addressed the issue with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

CSK star Faf du Plessis shares a strong message against racism, supports Black Lives Matter initiative

In a powerful message on Instagram, former South African captain Faf du Plessis has broken his silence on the Black Lives Matter protests raging across the globe and has pledged his support to the movement. The CSK star wrote that people chose their own battles and injustice only gain attention when it attacks them personally. Du Plessis wrote that he remained silent all this while, listening intently, slowing down his view and to listen to the pain of others. The former Proteas captain said that he takes the knee as an intercessor and acknowledges the problem of racism in South Africa. The CSK star said that it is his personal responsibility to emphasize, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with his thoughts, words and actions on the prevailing situation.

CSK star Faf du Plessis: All Lives don't matter until Black Lives Matter

The former South African skipper said that he is commenting on the Black Lives Matter situation now because 'if I wait to be perfect, I never will'. Du Plessis said that he had got it wrong before when he had said that he doesn't take colour seriously, where his good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective and his ignorance silenced the struggles of others. The 36-year-old wrote that the race problem is a humanity crisis and everyone needs to learn and tend to the hurting part of the body. Faf du Plessis said that he wants to leave a legacy of empathy and admitted that work needs to be done and believes conversation is the vehicle for change. Du Plessis shared a picture of him celebrating with CSK and South African teammate Lungi NGidi, who recently faced scourge for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs support Lungi Ngidi after Black Lives Matter criticism

Faf du Plessis' comments come in after his fellow South African and CSK teammate Lungi Ngidi was criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar for supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign. In response, thirty former South African cricketers including Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini and Herschelle Gibbs came out in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, saying that racism remains part of cricket in the country. The statement also threw weight behind Lungi Ngidi, which was also signed by Ashwell Prince, JP Duminy and Paul Adams.

Racism is a hotly debated topic in cricket and before Faf du Plessis' statement, several cricketers, including West Indians like Michael Holding, Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, have opened up about their own experiences while voicing support to the BLM movement.

(Image Credit: Faf du Plessis Instagram)