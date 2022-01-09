CSK Shares Image Of MS Dhoni's 'super Smile' That Will 'get You Through Sunday'; See Pic

With just months left for the 2022 edition of IPL to kick-off, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a picture of their stalwart player MS Dhoni, which has now sent the internet abuzz. Dhoni leads CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and recently earned the team their fourth IPL title by winning the 2021 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, in the picture which has now gone viral, MS Dhoni can be seen smiling in an adorable manner.

Captioning the picture of the skipper, CSK wrote, “Super smile to get you through the Sunday!” and the tweet quickly became viral among Indian cricket enthusiasts who were elated to catch a glimpse of 'Thala' Dhoni. Meanwhile, Dhoni was retained by CSK for the next cycle of IPL, ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which will also see two new franchises, the Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams as they join the coveted T20 league. CSK is considered to be one of the top teams in IPL, alongside Mumbai Indians(MI), as both teams have won the IPL title a total of nine times.

See the viral pic of Dhoni donning his super smile-

Super smile to get you through the Sunday! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/bOQcxzCxeV — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) January 9, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja became CSK's first retention ahead of skipper MS Dhoni

Dhoni was retained by CSK for a price of INR 12 crores as their second retention, while Ravinder Jadeja became the first retention for an amount of INR 14 crores. The legendary Indian skipper is currently 40 years old, and he opted not to be CSK’s first retention as he felt, the franchise should go ahead with someone who is more deserving. At the same time, Moeen Ali for INR eight crores and Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR six crores were the third and fourth retentions respectively for CSK.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to take place in the month of February, while the tournament is expected to commence in April. Having used their four retentions, CSK now heads into the mega auction with an amount of 48 crores left in their purse. It would be interesting for fans to see which former CSK players get picked by the team in the auction, as well as, which new players will join the team for the next cycle.

(Image: IPL/BCCI)