CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Returns To Action, Fans Go Berserk Over Thala's Slog Fest In The Nets

With just one month to go for the much-anticipated 14th season of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) provided a glimpse into its preparations for the marquee event. Being one of the first few franchises to begin their training camp, CSK on Thursday, shared a sneak-peek into captain MS Dhoni's fiery net session. MS Dhoni, who called it a day on his international career last year just before the IPL, seemed to be back in the groove as he showcased his power-hitting at the Chepauk stadium.

With each ball being smacked out of the park, Dhoni put his slog skills on display as he hit the nets in the CSK camp. In his typical 'Mahi' style, the former India skipper facing spin bowlers without a helmet could be seen dancing down the pitch to smack a huge maximum over the bowlers' head in the video shared by the franchise on Twitter. The 50-second video was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy as fans went gaga over 'Thala's' slogfest at the home ground.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

IPL to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.