CSK Spinner Piyush Chawla Mocks Selector Who Snubbed Him For Bowling 'only' Googlies

Season spinner Piyush Chawla was once a regular member of the Indian cricket team. The leg-spinner was known for his deceptive googlies that used to outfox batsmen more often than not. Recently, Piyush Chawla recalled an instance when a selector told him that he was not being picked in the Indian team because he was taking more wickets with the googly.

CSK star Piyush Chawla reveals selectors' bizarre justification for leaving him out of the Indian team

Piyush Chawla recalled the incident when he was rather criticised for bagging wickets with his googlies. The CSK spinner was in a conversation with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his Youtube chat show ‘Aakash Vani’ where he revealed the bizarre response he had got from one selector.

Piyush Chawla wasn't having any of it as he gave a befitting reply to the selector. He revealed that he cited Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘straight drive’ example to prove his point. Piyush Chawla said that he is someone who does not keep things in his heart and replies back quickly, which is something people don’t like too much about him. So, he responded to the selector by asking ‘If Sachin Tendulkar scores 60 runs from his 100 off straight drives, does that century not have its value’?

Piyush Chawla reckoned that he thinks the selectors didn’t like these words. However, he opined that at the end of the day, a wicket is a wicket. Piyush Chawla also remembered another bitter experience with a selector. When he had asked a selector why he was not picked for a camp as he had scored plenty of runs, he got the response that it was the ‘quality of his runs’ which was not good.

Piyush Chawla was set to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the thirteenth edition of the IPL (IPL 2020). He was also a part of the CSK training camp which featured stars like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. However, the IPL 2020 was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to reports, the BCCI is trying its best to stage IPL 2020 later this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER