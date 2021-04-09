CSK Squad: MS Dhoni & Co. Replace Josh Hazlewood With Another Australian; Details Revealed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced Australian speedster Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for his countrymate Josh Hazlewood who pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the eleventh hour. Hazlewood withdrew his name from the competition in order to keep himself fit before the international games for team Australia begins. Interestingly, the Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 withdrawal came on the day when a bunch of Australian players were slated to arrive in India to take part in the cricket extravaganza.

CSK vs DC: Jason Behrendorff replaces Josh Hazlewood in CSK squad

Jason Behrendorff has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia. The lanky speedster is renowned for his pace and the ability to swing the ball both ways. The Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 withdrawal and Behrendorff's inclusion in the CSK squad could be a blessing in disguise for the three-time IPL champions who only have one left-arm pacer in the form of England's Sam Curran. The Western Australian paceman could very well solve CSK's bowling woes with his raw pace, swing and bounce and his bowling will certainly suit the conditions in Mumbai where the Men in Yellow are set to play their first five IPL 2021 games.

Notably, Jason Behrendorff has previously been a part of the lucrative league. The southpaw played for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 season. During his stint with Mumbai, Behrendorff bagged five wickets in as many games at an average of 33.00 and an economy rate of 8.68. Behrendorff will first play for Western Australia in Sunday's Marsh One-Day Cup final against New South Wales in Sydney after which he will join the CSK squad for the IPL 2021.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

