CSK Star Suresh Raina Gets Wife And Son's Names Inked Ahead Of IPL 2020 In UAE

Ahead of the IPL 2020 schedule, CSK mainstay Suresh Raina has been regularly sharing updates on his training routine. The southpaw has been sharing pictures with his teammates, expressing his excitement about linking up with them as he tries to help CSK win their fourth IPL title this year. Now, the Chennai outfit’s all-time leading run-scorer has shared another update ahead of IPL 2020 UAE, one that is a touch different from his previous ones.

IPL 2020 news: Suresh Raina gets inked with wife and son’s names

The CSK star first shared a picture on social media to reveal his fresh ink this week. In the picture, Raina is seen smiling into the camera, in which the tattoo artist responsible for the ink is also visible. The southpaw's new tattoos are visible on his arms. While Suresh Raina got his wife Priyanka’s name tattooed in Hindi on his left arm, his young son Rio’s name is visible in English on his right arm. The 33-year-old had already gotten the first name of his daughter, Gracia, tattooed on his arm in 2016.

While sharing the picture, Suresh Raina wrote that his family gives him a reason to live. After sharing the initial picture, Suresh Raina then proceeded to share a video of himself getting tattooed. In the video, the tattoo artist can be seen tattooing Rio on Suresh Raina’s arm. The song used by the player to share the clip was interesting as well, with Suresh Raina choosing a track from ‘Angry Birds Rio’.

CSK mainstay has been training vigorously ahead of IPL 2020 UAE

Nothing better like a good practice session💥

Ready to take on the week & be pumped for the season ahead😎

Happy Training! 💪@ShivamMavi23 pic.twitter.com/Y5QShXYQWj — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 10, 2020

Judging by his social media activity, the CSK star has been keeping himself in peak physical fitness during the lockdown. The CSK southpaw has been regularly sharing pictures and videos from his training drills with his fans. Recently, Suresh Raina was seen practising with Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant in Ghaziabad. The latest video shared by Suresh Raina shows the batsman practising in the nets, playing a series of expansive shots.

The CSK icon also expressed his excitement about featuring for the team during IPL 2020 earlier this month. Suresh Raina explained that the heat will pose a big challenge for the players during the tournament, especially after being in lockdown for 4-5 months. However, Raina pointed out that four weeks of training before IPL 2020 UAE can get everyone back on track and that he's looking forward to playing in the tournament and performing well.

