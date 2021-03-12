CSK Team 2021 CEO Discloses Date On Which Suresh Raina Will Join IPL Training Camp

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen grinding at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is yet to join his teammates in their training sessions.

CSK players train ahead of IPL 2021 season

CSK team 2021 CEO says Suresh Raina will join camp by March 21

CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan recently confirmed that Suresh Raina will be joining his teammates by March 21. While speaking with InsideSport, Vishwanathan said that the cricketer has some personal commitments and he has already taken permission to join his team later in training. He added that they respect Raina’s decision, who informed them about joining on March 21. Vishwanathan stated that the franchise is “eagerly” waiting for him to join the team.

Notably, Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 season, just weeks before the commencement of the tournament back in September last year. Raina, otherwise, has been involved with the franchise since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Despite missing the entirety of the 2020 edition, Raina remains the second leading run-scorer in the history of IPL.

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

Image source: IPLT20.COM