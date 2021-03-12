CSK Team 2021 Invite Sri Lanka's 'Next Lasith Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana To Join Squad

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence on April 9. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side will begin its campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium the following day. Amidst their training camps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the franchise has now added two young Sri Lankan bowlers in their reserve squad.

CSK team 2021: Franchise adds Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana

The CSK franchise has added uncapped Sri Lankan cricketers Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana into their IPL 2021 squad as reserves. They have already joined the CSK’s training camp in Chennai where Matheesha Pathirana is set to become the focus of attention. Remarkably, Pathirana has been dubbed as the ‘Next Lasith Malinga’ due to his slinging bowling action and raw pace.

Matheesha Pathirana fastest ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal

During the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, Matheesha Pathirana delivered a 175 kmph thunderbolt in a game against India. The batsman at the receiving end of the speeding cherry was none other than IPL 2021’s Rajasthan Royals prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Matheesha Pathirana fastest ball in the game even topped Shoaib Akhtar’s lethal 161.3 kmph delivery at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. However, being a wide, Pathirana’s delivery was not considered a legal one.

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the tournament. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

