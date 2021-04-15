CSK Team 2021 Utilise MS Dhoni To Celebrate THIS Massive Social Media Achievement

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2021 campaign didn't get off to a desirable start as they were trounced by Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the competition. Despite a disappointing performance in the first game, the CSK team 2021 has got a big reason to celebrate as they have reached a major social media milestone. On Thursday, the CSK Instagram followers crossed the 7 million mark on the photo and video sharing platform.

CSK took to Instagram and posted about the franchise crossing 7 million followers on the social media platform. Interestingly, the Yellow Army used MS Dhoni's picture in CSK's jersey with his iconic number '7' on it to make the announcement. CSK captioned the post, "First to get to #7 #7MWhistles #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Notably, CSK have become the first IPL franchise to cross 7 million followers on Instagram. The three-time IPL champions are closely followed by arch-rivals Mumbai Indians who have 6.9 million Instagram followers. RCB are at No.3 with 6.1 million Instagram followers followed by KKR (2.5 million), DC (2.4 million), SRH, (2.3 million), PBKS (2.1 million) and RR (1.6 million).

One of the main reasons behind CSK's immense popularity is considered to be their remarkable consistency. The Men in Yellow have qualified for the playoffs in each and every season of the IPL they have been a part of barring IPL 2020. They also have won three IPL titles by winning the IPL 2010, IPL 2011 and IPL 2018 final.

Another reason behind their ever-growing popularity is their tendency to stick with a core group of players. CSK skipper MS Dhoni is considered a demi-god by CSK fans. The Indian veteran's immense popularity along with cricketers like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in the CSK squad is the reason behind their staggering success on social media.

MS Dhoni had been training hard in the nets for almost a month before the IPL 2021 got underway. He was among the first few players to join the CSK camp in early March. Despite working so hard, the MS Dhoni IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to an ideal start as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Delhi. The Indian veteran will now look to get back amongst the runs when his side takes on Punjab Kings on Friday.

According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs PBKS live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While CSK team 2021 have lost the first game, PBKS managed to start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

