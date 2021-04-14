CSK Team 2021's Deepak Chahar Achieves HUGE Social Media Milestone, Congratulated By Fans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar is currently in Mumbai where he is playing his trade for the franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to a desirable start as he went wicketless and was belted for 36 runs in his four overs in the CSK team 2021's opening clash against Delhi Capitals. Despite a dismal performance in the first game, Chahar has got a big reason to celebrate as he has reached a major social media milestone.

Deepak Chahar Instagram followers cross 1 million mark

On Wednesday, Deepak Chahar crossed 1 million followers on Instagram. The CSK bowler took to Instagram and uploaded a reel that featured some of the highlights of his short cricketing career. Chahar thanked his fans and followers for their love and support. He wrote, "THANK YOU SO MUCH EACH AND EVERYONE FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT #keepsupporting #onemillion #keeploving #family #blessed #1M."

As soon as Chahar posted the reel, gans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the 28-year old on reaching 1 million followers on Instagram. Here's how fans reacted to Deepak Chahar Instagram milestone post.

Deepak Chahar net worth

According to featuredsource.com, the Deepak Chahar net worth is around â‚¹25 to 40 crores. The Deepak Chahar net worth comprises of his income from being an Indian cricket player, IPL salary, as well as, brand endorsements. The Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹80 lakh.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

According to CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs PBKS live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While CSK have lost the first game, PBKS managed to start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

CSK team 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

