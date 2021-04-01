Last Updated:

CSK Team Acknowledge Taking Arch-rivals MI's Help For Winning IPL 2021; Here Is How

The CSK franchise confirmed their new base camp on social media as MS Dhoni and co. continue to train as part of their IPL 2021 preparations.

Aakash Saini
CSK team

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise continue to train as part of their preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Wednesday, March 31, the franchise shared a post about their new base camp of training. Remarkably, they have taken the help of none other than their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians for their upcoming rigorous training sessions.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni and co. to train at Ghansoli

The CSK franchise will now be training at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, which is in the outskirts of Mumbai. Interestingly, the stadium is owned by the Reliance Industries, i.e. the owners of the Mumbai Indians franchise. The five-time IPL winners have often trained in Ghansoli as part of their IPL preparations.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and co. are training in Ghansoli because they will be playing their first five matches of the upcoming season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As per the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, they will shift to Delhi for four matches after their Mumbai leg. The CSK will then play three games in Bengaluru and two in Kolkata.

A look at CSK IPL 2021 schedule

CSK team updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a look at the entire CSK team for the IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

CSK vs MI rivalry

The CSK vs MI rivalry is the most elite rivalry in IPL history. The two teams have faced each other on 30 occasions in the tournament, including four in the final. The Mumbai Indians hold a superior 18-12 record over their rivals from Tamil Nadu. As per MI IPL 2021 schedule, the two teams will face each other on May 1 and May 16 this year.

A look at MI IPL 2021 schedule

