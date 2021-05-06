CSK Team Bring New Twist To 'Whistle Podu' Video, Fans Amazed With Creativity: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be suspended after 29 matches with several franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dehli Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reporting a breach in the bio-bubble. While the IPL suspension may have halted the cricketing action in the country, CSK have undertaken a new initiative to spread awareness among the masses. Banking on the popularity of their immensely popular 'Whistle Podu' team song, the franchise recently launched a revamped version of the song as they urged people to wear masks.

CSK team urges people to wear masks in a unique way

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings showcased stunning form in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. After an underwhelming run last year, the three-time champions came up with an improved performance in the league matches this time around. CSK were stationed at the second place on the points table before the postponement of the season with five victories from seven matches.

Apart from delighting fans with their improved on-field performances, the Chennai-based franchise came up with an intriguing idea to spread awareness amid the health crisis. CSK took to their social media accounts to share a special video through which they promoted the idea of wearing masks. The 'Mask Podu' video song received a big thumbs up from their followers as they lauded the team for their latest initiative.

Michael Hussey Covid news

A senior official of CSK revealed that the test report of Michael Hussey came positive after which they sent it for re-test. Apart from Hussey, several other members of the CSK team including CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have also reportedly contracted the deadly virus. Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor has given an update on the Michael Hussey Covid situation. Lalor took to Twitter to inform fans that Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days.

While speaking to ANI, a senior CSK team official confirmed that the franchise has shifted both Hussey and Balaji to Chennai in an air ambulance. He also assured that both the coaches are asymptomatic and are doing fine. The official reckoned that Hussey will have to return negative before he decides to leave India and will be treated at the Apollo Hospital. He assured that the franchise will arrange a charter flight when the Australian veteran is safe to fly back.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all the IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



