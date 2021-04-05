CSK Team Divulge Reason Behind Not Being Able To Find Replacement For Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood recently withdrew from the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As reported by cricket.com.au, the 30-year-old pacer will target the Shield Final and will follow it up by spending time at home with his family and friends instead. Apparently, the CSK franchise is yet to find a suitable replacement for the Australian star, who made his IPL debut for them last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 updates

CSK team delays in deciding Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 replacement and team vice-captain

While speaking with the InsideSport, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan stated that finding Josh Hazlewood’s replacement is not their top priority right now. He said that they already have a “very good team” and they are “not attaching too much importance” on finding a suitable replacement for the Australian speedster. Vishwanathan added that the issue about the replacement will be dealt by the team management during the later stage of the tournament. In fact, he claimed that CSK had players in mind to replace Hazlewood and approached them as well, but all of them refused to travel to India due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Apart from Josh Hazlewood, the CSK franchise is also yet to name their vice-captain. As MS Dhoni is set to lead the team, the CSK CEO said that the “vice captainship is also not an emergent issue at the moment for us.” He added that it was another decision which will be taken by the team management later.

A look at CSK team training sessions

CSK IPL 2021 schedule and squad updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced CSK squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a look at the entire CSK squad for the IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

A look at CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Image source: IPLT20.COM