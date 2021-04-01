CSK Team Open Up About Josh Hazlewood's Pull Out, Reveal Status Of Looking For Substitute

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were in for a shocker on Thursday after Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the eleventh hour. The lanky pacer withdrew his name from the IPL 2021 in order to keep himself fit before the international games for team Australia begins. Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2021 withdrawal comes on the day when a bunch of Australian players were slated to arrive in India to take part in the Indian cricket extravaganza.

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 withdrawal takes CSK management by surprise

According to a recent report by InsideSport, the Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 pull out has left the CSK team management completely shocked. While speaking to the Indian based sports news platform, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that they haven’t decided on any replacement for Hazlewood yet as they were not expecting it. He further said that CSK are yet to decide their way forward and added that they will make a decision in the coming days.

It seems like the three-time IPL champions were totally surprised by the Josh Hazlewood IPL 2021 decision. Unlike Sunrisers Hyderabad who were ready with Mitchell Marsh IPL 2021 replacement, CSK were unaware of Hazlewood's decision. The Orange Army named Jason Roy as the Australian all-rounder's replacement within thirty minutes of his departure. On the other hand, CSK team management will take some time to name Hazlewood's replacement. The Men in Yellow don't really have a lot of time on their hands as they will play their opening match in nine days time.

Twitter was abuzz after Hazlewood decided to skip IPL 2021 as fans suggested names who can replace the Australian. Netizens are urging the Chennai Super Kings to re-sign English fast bowler Mark Wood. Recently, during the India vs England tour, Mark Wood impressed everyone with his fast bowling and in fact, many Indian batters struggled to score runs against him both in T20 and ODIs.

However, it is to be noted that the English fast bowler Mark Wood had withdrawn his name from the IPL 2021 mini-auction in a bid to travel back to England to spend more time with his wife and young child after India vs England series. Considering England’s hectic schedule for this year, it is imperative for the England Cricket Board to give appropriate rest to their A-list names. In 2018, Mark Wood played only a single match for CSK in which he gave away 49 runs in 4 overs. It will be interesting to see who CSK names as a replacement for Hazlewood.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

SOURCE: PTI/ CRICKET.COM.AU