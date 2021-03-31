CSK Team Preview: Suresh Raina's Return Set To Boost MS Dhoni & Co.'s Title Chances

The CSK team will welcome Suresh Raina's return to the squad with open arms after a poor IPL 2020 campaign. CSK finished the 2020 season in seventh place after Raina skipped the last edition due to personal reasons. The question is whether the return of Suresh Raina can boost MS Dhoni & co.'s title chances this season.

CSK players: Suresh Raina's pivotal role in the squad

Having been CSK's all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL, Suresh Raina is undoubtedly a key player in the CSK team. As a result of his absence, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time last season when they finished seventh in the IPL standings. With their top scorer back in the team and a number of key purchases during the IPL 2021 auction, CSK will hope that they can qualify for the playoffs once again.

IPL teams: CSK squad for IPL 2021

CSK players retained:

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction:

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

IPL 2021 schedule

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2021 season is a unique one. All matches are set to be played at neutral venues as only six cities are hosting the competition. Fifty-six league matches will be played across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. Every team will play at four out of six venues during the league stages.

According to the IPL 2021 schedule, the marquee tournament is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will feature defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The entire IPL 2021 schedule is given below.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

As per the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni & co. will take on the Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The three-time IPL champions are set to play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengalaru and the last two in Kolkata.