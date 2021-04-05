CSK Team React To Scott Styris' IPL 2021 Prediction, Ex-cricketer Banters Hilariously

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are among the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had an awful season last year. For the first time in their history, the Men in Yellow failed to progress to the playoffs. Moreover, their performances in the IPL 2020 were far from their usual high standards, which is why they were subjected to severe criticism and trolling.

IPL 2021: Scott Styris involved in hilarious Twitter exchange with CSK

Meanwhile, former New Zealand and CSK all-rounder Scott Styris had recently predicted how the IPL 2021 points table would look like at the end of the league phase. Notably, looking at CSK team's lacklustre form last season, Styris reckoned that the MS Dhoni-led side would end up at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. According to the New Zealander, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will top the points table in the league stage followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will qualify for the playoffs.

Styris further said that Sunrisers Hyderabad would finish fifth followed by Rajasthan Royals at sixth because of Jofra Archer and Chris Morris' fitness issues. He put Kolkata Knight Riders seventh because of their batting issues followed by CSK. The former CSK all-rounder took to Twitter and posted his prediction.

As expected, Scott Styris' tweet received a lot of backlash from CSK fans. In fact, the franchise itself was disappointed with Styris for putting CSK in the last position. Responding to Styris' tweet, CSK posted a picture of the former Kiwi all-rounder donning the CSK jersey and asked him the reason behind putting CSK at the bottom.

Subsequently, Styris hilariously wrote that he considers himself reprimanded. He also went on to reveal that CSK head coach and his countrymate Stephen Fleming had scolded him for the prediction. Here's a look at Styris' reply -

I consider myself reprimanded. Super coach @SPFleming7 has already told me off ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/T0Sod0t58T — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 4, 2021

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK team will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

