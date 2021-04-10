CSK Vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; IPL 2021 Match Preview And Other Details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2nd match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 10 from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Here is our CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction, CSK vs DC Dream11 team and CSK vs DC Dream11 top picks.

CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming off of a terrible finish at last year's Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings side will be pleased to have gotten their pre-season quarantine off without any hitches. Having made some excellent picks in Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali at the auction this year, and with Suresh Raina back, the team will hope to pull themselves out of the quagmire they found themselves in last season. With 547 runs, skipper MS Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer against Delhi while DJ Bravo has been the best with the ball, at 14 wickets. The h2h between the two teams stands at 15-8 in favour of CSK.

Meanwhile, after losing the final to the Mumbai Indians last season without much of a fight, the Delhi Capitals will be aiming to get this season off to a winning start. Having added the iconic Steve Smith to their ranks along with Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Umesh Yadav, DC look stronger than ever. With quarantine restrictions in place, however, the team will be missing the South African pace pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for this game. Shikhar Dhawan, 302 runs, is the side's leading scorer against CSK while veteran Amit Mishra is their best bowler against the team, with 9 wickets.

CSK vs DC: Full match details

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Telecast and streaming: Star Sports 1 & 3, Disney+Hotstar

CSK vs DC playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

CSK vs DC player record: Key Players

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw

CSK vs DC best team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

CSK vs DC match prediction

According to our CSK vs DC match prediction, the Delhi Capitals will win this match.

Note: The CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction and CSK vs DC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CSK vs DC Dream11 team and CSK vs DC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chennai Super Kings & Delhi Capitals Twitter