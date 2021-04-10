CSK Vs DC H2H: Which Team Has Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

An exciting match is in store for fans as three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings take on 2020 runners-up, Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of the IPL 2021. Looking to recover from their worst ever finish in an IPL season — 7th out of 8 teams — the CSK squad and their skipper MS Dhoni will be pretty pumped with how their team is looking at the moment. However, with many more active players and a number of in-form players, the DC squad will be the ones to beat in this game.

CSK vs DC h2h details ahead of IPL 2021

As Chennai and Delhi gear up to meet for their opening games on Saturday, here's how they stack up against each other. Considering how Delhi and Chennai have fared historically at the IPL, it is no surprise that the CSK vs DC h2h currently stands at 15-8 in favour of Chennai. However, with DC's renaissance in 2019 and their two straight wins over MSD's side in the last season, it would be wise to not put much stock in the numbers when it comes to this fixture.

The first game between the two teams came at the 2008 IPL when the Delhi Capitals were still the Delhi Daredevils. Each team won a game apiece. There have been five seasons in the tournament where one team has won all encounters against the other — CSK in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019 (including a playoff match) and DC in 2020 (one by 44 runs and the other by 5 wickets). This will be the first meeting between the teams at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

CSK vs DC live streaming and telecast details

The CSK vs DC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The tournament will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the CSK vs DC match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The CSK vs DC live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the IPL and both teams.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Jason Behrendorff

DC squad for IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

