CSK Vs DC: List Of Records And milestones MS Dhoni Can Make Or Break In IPL 2021

Following the blockbuster opening match between the MI and RCB, fans are eagerly waiting to witness MS Dhoni in action as they have been expressing their excitement on social media. In the second match of the IPL 2021, 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and last year's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash on Saturday. It is also seen as a clash between captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant of both the teams. MS Dhoni will be stepping on to the Wankhede stadium on April 10 to redeem the lost glory of his team as the CSK had a horrible run in the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 was MS Dhoni's worst season, as he could muster only 200 runs from 14 matches, without a single half-century to his name, something that had never happened in an IPL season. The direct impact was on the fortunes of his team who failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time.

However, new recruits and the return of Suresh Raina have bolstered the CSK and skipper MS Dhoni therefore, will look to flaunt his captainship and even his power-hitting skills. In the IPL 2021, there are records that the CSK captain can make and even break:

MS Dhoni has featured in 188 IPL matches as a skipper till now and is all set to achieve the 200-mark this year. The CSK captain has scored 4632 runs in 182 IPL innings so far. He needs to score 368 more runs to become the first wicketkeeper to complete 5000 runs in IPL.

Captain cool has effected 148 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL. Once he effects 2 more dismissals, he will become the first wicketkeeper to complete 150 dismissals in IPL.

MS Dhoni has taken 109 catches behind the stumps and is only behind Dinesh Karthik (110). It will be interesting to see who among the two finishes at the top in the catches record.

Dhoni has aggregated 1928 runs in IPL while batting at number 5. He needs to score 72 more runs at that position to become the first player to complete 2000 IPL runs at the number 5 spot.

A total of 17 player of the match awards have been won by MS Dhoni so far in IPL. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (18) among Indian players in this record and can attain the top spot with his performance this season.

Often termed as the best finisher, MS Dhoni’s record speaks for himself when it comes to death overs. He has scored the most runs (2769) in death overs in IPL. Among these, Dhoni has smashed 49 sixes in 20th over of IPL and can become the first player to hit 50 sixes in any one over.

(Image Credits: PTI)