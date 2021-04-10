CSK Vs DC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 2 Full Preview

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 2nd match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10, 2021. Here are the CSK vs DC live stream details, CSK vs DC live telecast details and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC preview

With the IPL 2021 getting off to an incredible start on Friday courtesy of a last-ball thriller between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the tone has been set for a competitive season. Three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings take on last year's runners-up, the Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of the tournament on Saturday. Both teams have had good auctions, with Chennai adding Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara to their squads while Delhi brought Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran among others.

While DC won both their group stage games against Chennai in 2020, the CSK vs DC head to head currently stands at 15-8 in favour of the Chennai Super Kings. Going into this game, all eyes will be on DC's new skipper Rishabh Pant, who has had a tremendous run in the last couple of months. Also in focus, will be Shardul Thakur who is starting to earn a reputation for his ability to take his team out of the toughest situations. Following an excellent domestic season, Prithvi Shaw should also make his way back into the DC squad while Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope to emulate his performance from last season.

IPl 2021 live in India: CSK vs DC live stream details

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, the CSK vs DC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the CSK vs DC live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The CSK vs DC live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating team.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC pitch report and weather forecast

As one of the most batting friendly venues in India, the Wankhede Stadium has a high average first innings score of 166, with the 200 mark being breached multiple times. Expect the pacers to get some assistance from the pitch early on, with some good swing movement and bounce on offer. Spinners may not have the best of outings though, with teams preferring to concentrate on pace. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. With humidity going up to 71% and temperatures remaining at 29°C, dew will be a factor late in the game.

Image Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter