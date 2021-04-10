Last Updated:

CSK Vs DC Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

CSK will take on DC in the 2nd match of the IPL 2021 season. Here are the CSK vs DC live telecast details and live streaming details for UK, US, WI and Canada.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
CSK vs DC

The IPL 2021 season kickstarted with a bang as a nailbiting contest took place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Fans will hope for another exciting contest in the second game as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 10, 2021. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here is a look at the CSK vs DC live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

CSK vs DC live in UK

In order to catch CSK vs DC live in UK, fans will have to tune into Sky Sports. Viewers can catch all the action on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game on Sky Go. The CSK vs DC live streaming in the UK will also be available on YuppTV. As per UK time, the CSK vs DC live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM.

CSK vs DC US channel

The CSK vs DC US channel is Willow TV. Meanwhile, the CSK vs DC live streaming in the US will be available on Disney's Hotstar US. As per USA time, the CSK vs DC live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM.

CSK vs DC live stream in West Indies

The CSK vs DC live stream in West Indies will be available on Flow TV. As per West Indies time, the CSK vs DC live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 PM.

CSK vs DC in Canada live

In order to catch CSK vs DC in Canada live, fans can tune into Willow TV. As per Canada time, the CSK vs DC live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Jason Behrendorff

DC squad for IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

