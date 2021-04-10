CSK Vs DC Live Telecast, Stream: How To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Singapore?

The second match of the IPL 2021 season will feature the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10, 2021. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the CSK vs DC live telecast and live stream in their respective countries.

CSK vs DC live in UAE

Fans can catch CSK vs DC live in UAE on beIN Sports. beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for the live coverage of IPL 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Countries included in this region include Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, UAE among other countries. As per UAE's time, the CSK vs DC live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM.

CSK vs DC Sri Lanka channel

The CSK vs DC Sri Lanka channel is Star Cricket. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV. As per Sri Lankan time, the live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM.

CSK vs DC live stream in South Africa

In South Africa, while there will be no CSK vs DC live telecast, interested fans can watch the CSK vs DC live stream in South Africa on SuperSport. As per South African time, the CSK vs DC live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM.

CSK vs DC in Singapore live

Fans can catch CSK vs DC in Singapore live on Star Hub. As per the Singapore time, live action of the CSK vs DC game will commence at 10:00 PM.

Goals for #IPL2021 âœ…

Positive vibes with the team ðŸ˜

A heartfelt message to our fans ðŸ’™



ðŸ“¹ | Gabbar brought all of his love and charm to this interview ðŸ¤©#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCAllAccess @SDhawan25 @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/qsKp9dnpO8 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2021

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Jason Behrendorff

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings