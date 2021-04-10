CSK Vs DC Live: Virender Sehwag Posts Hilarious Meme On CSK Batting Line-up; Watch

Former team India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a subtle dig at Chennai Super Kings in his latest tweet after the Men in Yellow announced their playing 11 for their opening match versus Delhi Capitals. The CSK vs DC live match — the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) — is currently underway at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first. The finalists at last year's edition of the Indian Premier League handing caps to England pacers Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. Amit Mishra was also handed a cap, taking him to his 100th T20 appearance. After MS Dhoni revealed the name of the players in is his playing 11 during the toss, former cricketer Sehwag posted a meme in which the Hindi sentence read: "What to do, this batting lineup never ends". Here's the Virender Sehwag Twitter post:



Looking at @ChennaiIPL Batting line up with Bravo , Lord Shardul and Chahar at 9, 10 and 11. #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/LAjgy4OSpH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

Ahead of the CSK vs DC live match, Pant expressed his happiness over facing Dhoni in the opening match for his side. The DC skipper said that he is "very excited" that he will be shouldering the captain's responsibility for the first time in his first game of the season against his mentor MS Dhoni. The 23-year-old cricketer, who received his debut India cap from MS Dhoni, said he has learnt a lot from the former Indian skipper and "it will be a good experience" to play against him as a captain.

At the time of publishing, CSK were 137/6 after 15 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni all being sent back to the pavilion. Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a duck by DC pacer Avesh Khan, while Gaikwad was removed by Chris Woakes who had him caught at slips by Shikhar Dhawan.

Moeen Ali looked dangerous with the bat and looked like taking away the match from DC with some big hits. The left-hander was severe on R Ashwin, however, the off-spinner had the last laugh as he dismissed him for 36 off 24 balls with Dhawan taking the catch. Suresh Raina who did not play IPL last season was back at his best scoring 54 runs off 36 balls with 4 monstrous sixes before getting run out. Rayudu added 23 off 16, while Dhoni went out for a duck.

