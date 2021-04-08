CSK Vs DC: Who Has Taken Most Number Of Wickets In CSK Vs DC Matches In IPL History?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the IPL 2021. The CSK vs DC match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 10 and the live-streaming of the contest will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). While CSK will be led by MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant will captain DC.

Dwayne Bravo and Amit Mishra lead wicket-taking charts in CSK vs DC fixtures

MS Dhoni's men had a terrible IPL last year as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on their maiden IPL title after losing against Mumbai Indians in the final. The two sides will look to kick off the IPL 2021 campaign with a win. Both teams are filled with some excellent bowlers who will look to stun the opposition with their bowling. Ahead of the CSK vs DC clash, let's take a look at the bowlers who have bagged the most wickets in CSK vs DC matches.

As far as CSK are concerned, it is their death overs specialist Dwayne Bravo who has bagged the most number of wickets against RCB. Dwayne Bravo stats against Delhi include the 14 wickets he has picked against DC. Ravindra Jadeja follows Bravo in the list of most wickets in CSK vs DC matches with 12 scalps to his name.

On the other hand, from the DC squad, it is Amit Mishra who has grabbed the most wickets against CSK. Amit Mishra wickets count against CSK is 13 in 15 matches. However, these Amit Mishra wickets also include the ones he has picked while playing for the Hyderabad based franchise.

Meanwhile, Chennai and Delhi both have been training hard for almost a month now. It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top when they take on each other on Saturday. Here's a look at the CSK squad and the DC squad.

CSK squad

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

DC squad

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

