CSK Vs GT: Here's How MS Dhoni And Co. Have Fared In IPL Qualifier 1

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. The winner of this tie will have direct access to the IPL final while the loser of the tournament will face the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2. CSK have had an error-free IPL throughout the season and would seek a place in the final.

CSK boast quite an impressive record when it comes to the IPL playoffs. They have been one of the most successful teams in the history of this cash-rich tournament and only Mumbai Indians have a better record than them since the inception of the tournament back in 2008.

Read more: How MI vs CSK dream final in IPL 2023 could be ruined by Mumbai and Chennai's bogey team

Chennai Super Kings' performance in Qualifier 1

2011: CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in qualifier 1 and then went on to lift the IPL title by defeating Virat Kohli's RCB again in the summit clash.

CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in qualifier 1 and then went on to lift the IPL title by defeating Virat Kohli's RCB again in the summit clash. 2013: CSK maintained their decorum and defeated Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 but it proved to be a blessing in disguise for Rohit Sharma who lifted his maiden IPL trophy by defeating MS Dhoni's CSk in the final.

CSK maintained their decorum and defeated Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 but it proved to be a blessing in disguise for Rohit Sharma who lifted his maiden IPL trophy by defeating MS Dhoni's CSk in the final. 2015: Mumbai thrashed Chennai by 25 runs in Qualifier 1 and Chennai then took the alternate way to reach the final by beating RCB in Qualifier 2. But they were deprived of another IPL crown as Mumbai emerged winner in the IPL final at Eden Gardens

Mumbai thrashed Chennai by 25 runs in Qualifier 1 and Chennai then took the alternate way to reach the final by beating RCB in Qualifier 2. But they were deprived of another IPL crown as Mumbai emerged winner in the IPL final at Eden Gardens 2018: MS Dhoni and his side came back from a two-season ban imposed on them due to spot fixing and betting allegations and they took the IPL by storm. On their way to the final they cruised to a two wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad and snubbed them again in a one-sided final to lift the troph

MS Dhoni and his side came back from a two-season ban imposed on them due to spot fixing and betting allegations and they took the IPL by storm. On their way to the final they cruised to a two wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad and snubbed them again in a one-sided final to lift the troph 2019: CSK were pitted against Mumbai again in the Qualifier 1 and lost the match by six wickets. They again sealed a place in the final by getting the better of Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. But eventually, they crashed to a one-run defeat against Rohit Sharma's tea

CSK were pitted against Mumbai again in the Qualifier 1 and lost the match by six wickets. They again sealed a place in the final by getting the better of Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. But eventually, they crashed to a one-run defeat against Rohit Sharma's tea 2021: CSK had a four-wicket victory over DC in Qualifier 1 and went on to pick up their 4th IPL trophy by defeating KKR.

Read More: CSK vs GT Today IPL Match Live Score

In the 2020 and 2022 IPL seasons, Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs. It remains to be seen how they will perform in the playoffs this time around.