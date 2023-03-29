The inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023. Both teams have battled against each other twice and both times Gujarat emerged to be the winner.

Chennai Super Kings on one end have a pretty balanced and experienced squad and have the likes of players like Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja. Stokes' inclusion in the side has not only strengthened the middle order but also has added another captaincy brain to the team.

Gujarat Titans being the reigning champions impressed with their performance in the IPL 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side ticked all the boxes in the previous season and nearly outplayed every team. Pandya himself was brilliant with the bat and ball and also helped the team with his individual performances. Other than Hardik, the team also has Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Rahul Tewatia.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Head to Head record

Ahead of the IPL 2023 clash of GT vs CSK, the Gujarat Titans have faced the Chennai Super Kings twice but at both times it was the Titans who emerged victorious. The first match between both sides was played on March 29, 2022, when the Pandya-led side while chasing 170 got in trouble but David Miller's 94 and Rashid Khan's 40-run knock saved them from losing the match and gave them a three-wicket win.

The second match between both sides was a low-scoring encounter and Chennai while batting first posted a total of 133/5. Gujarat Titans didn't face any trouble while chasing the target and won the match by seven wickets.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Chris Jordan

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

CSK vs GT 2023 Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (c)

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, David Miller

All Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bolwers: Deepak Chahar, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami