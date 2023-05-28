CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni On The Cusp Of Creating Another Major Milestone In His Last IPL 2023 G

During the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, MS Dhoni will accomplish two significant milestones. He will become the first player to partake in 250 IPL matches, marking a remarkable feat in his career. Additionally, Dhoni will set another history by appearing in his 11th IPL final since the tournament’s beginning in 2008.

Out of these 11 finals, Dhoni has commanded the Chennai Super Kings in ten. He also made an isolated appearance for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final against the Mumbai Indians. Under Dhoni’s supervision, CSK has secured four IPL titles and finished as runners-up on five occasions. It was in the years 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

Read More: CSK vs GT, IPL final live streaming: When and where to watch MS Dhoni's last match of 2023

Regarding the IPL finals, MS Dhoni ranks third in terms of the highest run-scorers for CSK, following behind Suresh Raina and Shane Watson. He has made 180 runs in six appearances. In the overall IPL records, Dhoni is second only to Rohit Sharma in terms of appearances, having played 243 matches since the league’s start in 2008. Throughout his IPL journey, Dhoni has amassed over 5000 runs, hitting 24 half-centuries and 234 sixes.

Read More: What does the Sanskrit message engraved on the IPL Trophy decode to? Know the meaning

In the more comprehensive context of T20 cricket, MS Dhoni is the third-most capped Indian player after being featured in 377 matches, following Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni’s influence as a wicket-keeper is also notable, as he holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20s, including 294 dismissals to his credit.

What is the Head-to-Head record of CSK vs GT?

CSK and GT have played four times. While the Dhoni-led Chennai has won one of the four games, Gujarat has won three. Super Kings’ head-to-head record against the Titans is 1-3. However, both sides have only met once, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the home team won.

CSK vs GT will be one of the biggest and most important matches for MS Dhoni and CSK. The IPL final could be viewed by millions, and CSK has a moment to win their 5th title to match the record of the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are the defending champs this year and are on the verge of clutching two consecutive trophies, becoming the third team to do so.