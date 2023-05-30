CSK Vs GT: Unhappy Ashish Nehra Pulled Away From Umpires After Arguments On Pitch

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra apparently got involved in heated arguments with on-field umpires during the rain interruption at IPL 2023 final Day 2. The rain interrupted the play after the first innings, in which Gujarat Titans smashed a mammoth 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings.

The rain stopped after some time but the match couldn't start due to the wet outfield. When the umpires were discussing their resumption plan, Nehra was seen arguing with them seemingly over the danger of bowling on the wet ground could pose to his players if they decide to restart the IPL 2023 final.

A member of the Gujarat Titans support staff was seen pulling Nehra away from match officials and taking him to the team dugout. A picture of the said incident is now circulating rapidly on various social media platforms. In the below picture, one can see Nehra being taken away by his colleague. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was also present on the field when the incident took place.

IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK

Meanwhile, the match has been reduced to 15 overs and the target for CSK has been set at 171 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for their side and provided a solid start. The duo got dismissed for 26 and 47 runs respectively. Noor Ahmed picked up both wickets for Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan helped GT post a huge target on the board. The young lad from Tamil Nadu smashed 96 off 47 balls. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century of his own.

