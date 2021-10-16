Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have defied all the odds to lay their hands on the coveted IPL title for the fourth time. From being the first team to be eliminated in IPL 2020 to winning the trophy the very next year, this has been a turnaround of the ages for the Men in Yellow. The cricketing fraternity has been in awe of the MS-Dhoni led side and why not, as they have delivered a complete all-round performance.

The pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis has been the centrepiece of the success for CSK this season with the pair scoring 600+ runs each and 700+ runs together in partnership. They once again laid the perfect foundation notching 61 runs in the first eight overs. After the fall of Gaikwad, CSK batters produced fireworks with Robin Uthappa continuing his form from the last game. It was followed by Moeen Ali’s cameo in the death overs, guiding CSK to a mammoth total of 192.

It was a mountain to climb for the Knight Riders but the young pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill were calm and composed as they notched 91 runs in the first 10 overs. But, CSK’s trump card- Shardul Thakur brought CSK back in the game with two wickets in a single over. Ravindra Jadeja, as usual, made a difference with his fielding coupled with two wickets alongside contributions from Hazlewood and Deepak Chahar. It was a dominant performance by CSK throughout the season and they were the deserving winners.

CSK vs KKR: Congratulatory wishes pour in as Chennai Super Kings win IPL Final 2021

From Ravi Ashwin to Harsha Bhogle, several cricketers and experts reacted to CSK’s magical run in the IPL 2021. Ashwin, who had previously lifted the title with CSK, congratulated his former team and also praised KKR for their turnaround this season.

Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL on the 4th title.🏆🏆🏆👏👏👏. #IPLFinal #cskvskkr2021

Lots to learn from this campaign of @KKRiders, great turn around. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 15, 2021

Wasim Jaffer, who is constantly active on social media, praised CSK for their victory linking it with MS Dhoni being the mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Harsha Bhogle, also known as the voice of cricket, was also among the early lot who hailed CSK’s experience along with Dhoni’s brilliance as a captain. Many others too praised CSK's show in the IPL final.

Cometh the hour, cometh the experience. du Plessis, Moeen, Uthappa, Bravo, Jadeja..... And the man controlling it from behind the stumps who has crafted an incredible turnaround for #CSK. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021

Not just cricketers, experts and fans, but the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin also took to social media to express his delight at CSK winning the IPL Final 2021.

Fantabulous performance from @ChennaiIPL!



The kings have roared back.



Congratulations to each and every #CSK player and fans across the globe on winning the #IPL trophy for the fourth time.



Chennai is waiting #AnbuDEN for @msdhoni to celebrate this victory! #Yellove #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/N3V8khxrMO — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 15, 2021

Image: IPLT20.com, BCCI