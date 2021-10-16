Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR: Congratulatory Wishes Pour In As Chennai Super Kings Win IPL Final 2021

From Ravi Ashwin to Harsha Bhogle, several cricketers and experts reacted to CSK’s magical run in the IPL 2021 which saw them lift the trophy for the 4th time.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL Final

Image: IPLT20.com, BCCI


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have defied all the odds to lay their hands on the coveted IPL title for the fourth time. From being the first team to be eliminated in IPL 2020 to winning the trophy the very next year, this has been a turnaround of the ages for the Men in Yellow. The cricketing fraternity has been in awe of the MS-Dhoni led side and why not, as they have delivered a complete all-round performance. 

The pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis has been the centrepiece of the success for CSK this season with the pair scoring 600+ runs each and 700+ runs together in partnership. They once again laid the perfect foundation notching 61 runs in the first eight overs. After the fall of Gaikwad, CSK batters produced fireworks with Robin Uthappa continuing his form from the last game. It was followed by Moeen Ali’s cameo in the death overs, guiding CSK to a mammoth total of 192. 

It was a mountain to climb for the Knight Riders but the young pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill were calm and composed as they notched 91 runs in the first 10 overs. But, CSK’s trump card- Shardul Thakur brought CSK back in the game with two wickets in a single over. Ravindra Jadeja, as usual, made a difference with his fielding coupled with two wickets alongside contributions from Hazlewood and Deepak Chahar. It was a dominant performance by CSK throughout the season and they were the deserving winners.

READ | IPL 2021 Final: Robin Uthappa's fiery cameo vs former team KKR delights fans

CSK vs KKR: Congratulatory wishes pour in as Chennai Super Kings win IPL Final 2021

From Ravi Ashwin to Harsha Bhogle, several cricketers and experts reacted to CSK’s magical run in the IPL 2021. Ashwin, who had previously lifted the title with CSK, congratulated his former team and also praised KKR for their turnaround this season. 

Wasim Jaffer, who is constantly active on social media, praised CSK for their victory linking it with MS Dhoni being the mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

Harsha Bhogle, also known as the voice of cricket, was also among the early lot who hailed CSK’s experience along with Dhoni’s brilliance as a captain. Many others too praised CSK's show in the IPL final. 

READ | Jubilant fans 'Whistle Podu' as MS Dhoni's CSK reigns supreme in IPL final once again

Not just cricketers, experts and fans, but the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin also took to social media to express his delight at CSK winning the IPL Final 2021.

Image: IPLT20.com, BCCI

READ | David Warner hails MS Dhoni for winning 4th IPL title; 'What can you say about this man?'
READ | IPL Final: How KKR collapsed from 91/0 to 125/8 as Thakur turned the game around for CSK
Tags: IPL Final, CSK vs KKR, IPL Final 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com